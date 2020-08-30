Uzbekistan may resume regular flights to Kazakhstan
Uzbekistan may resume regular flights to Turkey, the UAE, Belarus, and Kazakhstan starting from September, the country’s transport ministry informed, Trend reports citing Kazinform.
It is informed that incoming passengers from countries where the epidemic situation is not stable (red flights) shall have a certificate confirming a negative COVID-19 PCR test result taken not more than 72 hours prior to departure.
The certificate shall be in English and Russian. Those entering Uzbekistan from countries where the rate of COVID-19 infections is low (yellow flights) shall have a certificate confirming a negative COVID-19 PCR or rapid test result.
