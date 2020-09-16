People entering and leaving Batumi to undergo thermal screening

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept.16

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

People entering and leaving Georgian Batumi will undergo thermal screening, Trend reports via Georgian media.

"If a high temperature is detected, individuals will be tested for coronavirus," said Natia Mezvrishvili, the head of the government administration.

Georgia has reported 196 new cases of the coronavirus on Sept.16, the highest figure since the country confirmed its first case of COVID-19 at the end of February.

Some 145 of the 196 new patients are from the Adjara region of western Georgia.

Georgia has had 2,758 cases of the coronavirus. Some 1,412 of the 2,758 patients have recovered, while 19 others have died.

As of today, 1,327 individuals remain infected with COVID-19 in the country.

Despite the recent surge in the infections, the country has no plans to declare a nationwide lockdown.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila61979356