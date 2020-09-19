Trial of social distancing rules on 2 Iranian airlines

TEHRAN, Iran, Sep. 19

Trend:



The secretary of Iran`s Airlines Association said that the two airlines are conducting a pilot project on the issue of social distance in flights.



“Currently, two airlines are implementing social distancing in flights on a trial basis by putting empty seats between passengers,” Maghsoud Asadi Samani said, Trend reports citing Fars News Agency.



“The order (implementation of Social Distancing rule) has not yet been officially ordered by the Civil Aviation Organization, but Meraj and Caspian Airlines are conducting a pilot implementation of this method on their flights,” he added.



Responding to whether this social distancing will affect the ticket price of domestic flights, he says that of course the cost of empty seats will usually be covered by the price increase.



The secretary of the Association of Airlines announced that Iran`s flights to Madrid, Milan, and Vienna have been resumed recently in addition to Paris, London, Manchester, Amsterdam, and Stockholm.



Referring to the resumption of the Lar-Dubai fight, he says that Iran`s international flights have increased.