EBRD supports Georgian transport sector

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 29

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Five new 8.5 meters-long buses will soon serve passengers in the main city of the Georgian wine region of Kakheti, Telavi, which will be the first municipal transport in the history of the city, Trend reports via the government of Georgia.

The new buses are designed for 50 passengers and are fully adapted to persons with disabilities.

As part of the municipal transport development program, out of 175 buses, Telavi and Black Sea town of Poti will get 10 each, Gori - 30 buses, Zugdidi - 25 buses, Rustavi - 40 buses and Kutaisi - 60 buses.

The programme is implemented by the Municipal Development Fund (MDF) with the support of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD).

The buses will be gradually allocated to various municipalities by next spring.

