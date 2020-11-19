Skyup airlines to launch Kyiv-Tbilisi-Kyiv Charter flights in December

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 19

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

The Ukrainian air company Skyup Airlines will launch 5 Kyiv-Tbilisi-Kyiv charter flights in December, Trend reports via Georgian media.

The flights will be made on December 5,12,19,26,30 and the air company will serve the passengers only in the Tbilisi-Kyiv direction.

Passengers can purchase the tickets at https://skyup.aero/en/, and at the general agent company of SkyUp Airlines, Avianetwork.

Before buying the tickets, citizens of Georgia should get acquainted with border crossing procedures.

The Georgian Aviation Authority has made another correction in the existing active NOTAM (Notice to Airmen), according to which it will remain partially closed for regular flights of Georgia until January 1, 2021.

