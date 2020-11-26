Georgian carrier to launch regular cargo flights from China to Europe

Transport 26 November 2020 16:45 (UTC+04:00)
Georgian carrier to launch regular cargo flights from China to Europe

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 26

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Geo Sky will launch regular cargo flights in the winter of 2020-2021, from December 1 to March 27, from China to Europe, Trend reports via the Civil Aviation Agency

According to the agency, cargo flights will be carried out by Boeing B747-200 type aircrafts three times a week on the route of Tbilisi-Changzhou-Tbilisi and Tbilisi-Frankfurt-Tbilisi.

The air company Geo Sky is the first Georgian carrier to launch regular cargo flights.

It is also worth mentioning, that regular cargo flights from China and Europe have not been operated by Georgian air company until now.

