Georgia decides to ease entry regime for its citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 2

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Citizens of Georgia, who do not submit a negative answer to the COVID-19 test conducted 72 hours before their return to the country, will move to self-isolation instead of the mandatory quarantine zone, said Berdia Sichinava, Deputy Head of the Task Force under the Interagency Coordination Council, Trend reports via Georgian media.

She made a statement about it after the Interagency Coordination Council meeting of the government.



"At the meeting, the Council decided to ease the entry regime for Georgian citizens, which means that Georgian citizens who submit a negative PCR test results in the last 72 hours before crossing the border will be subjected to 8 days of self-isolation. If not submitting the test results, the person will move to a 12-day self-isolation instead of quarantine," she said.



According to her, for those citizens who do not have the means of affording self-isolation, the state, of course, provides the resources and appropriate accommodation in covid-hotels.

Georgia has reported 4,033 new cases of coronavirus, 4,061 recoveries, and 39 deaths in the past 24 hours,

Some 20,387 individuals remain infected with COVID-19 in Georgia as of December 2.

Georgia has had 143,376 cases of coronavirus since February 26, 2020.

