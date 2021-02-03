Russia to resume flights with Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 3

Trend:

Russia will resume flights with Azerbaijan from February 15 on a reciprocal basis, the Russian government said, Trend reports on Feb. 3 citing TASS.

“There will be two flights a week between Moscow and Baku,” the message said. “A decision was made to resume international flights with Azerbaijan on a reciprocal basis from February 15, 2021 (Moscow-Baku, two flights a week).”