Russia to resume flights with Azerbaijan
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 3
Trend:
Russia will resume flights with Azerbaijan from February 15 on a reciprocal basis, the Russian government said, Trend reports on Feb. 3 citing TASS.
“There will be two flights a week between Moscow and Baku,” the message said. “A decision was made to resume international flights with Azerbaijan on a reciprocal basis from February 15, 2021 (Moscow-Baku, two flights a week).”
Latest
Uzbekistan, Pakistan agree to consider opportunities for dev’t of road and air freight transportation
Azerbaijan focuses on issues of psychological assistance to participants of second Karabakh War (Video Project)
President Aliyev receives in video format president of US-based Foundation for Ethnic Understanding (PHOTO)
President Aliyev receives in video format delegation led by Italian Marie Tecnimont Group chairman (PHOTO)