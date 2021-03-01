Third export train with Turkish-made goods sent to China via BTK railway

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 1

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

The third export train from Turkey to China was sent via the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars (BTK) railway, a subsidiary of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC, ADY Container LLC, told Trend.

“The destination of the container block train from Kyosekoi Station in Xi'an in China. The train consists of 41 40-foot containers. The cargo is electrical equipment manufactured in Turkey,” the company noted.

After arriving in Baku, the cargo will be delivered to the port of Aktau (Kazakhstan) by the ‘Beket Ata’ feeder ship, the operator of which is the Azerbaijani ADY Container. Then the ship will continue its journey by rail.

