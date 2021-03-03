Belavia to resume flights to Georgian Batumi

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 3

The Belarusian national air carrier Belavia is set to resume air service to Georgia's Batumi as of 30 March, Trend reports via Georgian media.

Flights will be performed twice a week.

Flights from Minsk will be available on Tuesdays and Fridays, those from Batumi – on Wednesdays and Saturdays. The number of flights will be increased to seven a week by the end of the summer season.

Regular international flights resumed in Georgia since February 1.

On January 29, the Civil Aviation Agency of the Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia granted the airlines permission to operate in accordance with the submitted schedule.

Air traffic in Georgia was completely suspended in March 2020, after which only Georgian Airlines operated in the country for several months and carried out special flights in order to return Georgian citizens from foreign countries back home, as part of the anti-COVID measures.

