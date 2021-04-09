Charter flight from Russian Tatarstan to Turkmenistan organized

Transport 9 April 2021 16:22 (UTC+04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 9

By Jeila Aliyeva - Trend:

Turkmenistan organized a charter flight from Russian Tatarstan to bring back its citizens, Trend reports with reference to Turkmenportal information portal.

The charter flight carried out by Turkmenistan Airlines and delivered 275 citizens from Kazan, who were unable to return earlier due to the termination of air traffic caused by the coronavirus COVID-19.

Following the outbreak of the pandemic, countries around the world started organizing charter flights to bring their citizens back home.

Previously, flights from different countries arrived in Turkmenistan with its citizens who were unable to return earlier due to the termination of air traffic caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

In accordance with the recommendations of the World Health Organization (WHO), all citizens of Turkmenistan who arrived on a charter flight from Belarus and India had to undergo a mandatory two-week quarantine.

There are no registered cases of coronavirus infection in Turkmenistan, but Turkmenistan is taking all necessary sanitary measures to prevent the virus from entering the country.

Earlier, the country adopted the mandatory wearing of masks in public places, as well as the need to provide a COVID-19 absence certificate s when using flights.

Follow the author on Twitter: @JeilaAliyeva

