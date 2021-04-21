Some Russian airlines receive permission to make regular flights to Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 21

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

Several Russian airlines have received permission to make regular flights to Azerbaijan, Trend reports on April 21 with reference to the Russian Federal Agency for Air Transport.

“Ural Airlines, Nordwind, Red Wings, Ikar, Izhavia and Iraero have received permission to fly to Baku,” the message says. “Ural Airlines received permission to carry passengers along the Voronezh-Baku, Irkutsk-Baku and Omsk-Baku routes three times a week in each direction."

“Moreover, Nordwind was permitted to make flights seven times a week along the Kaliningrad-Baku and Vladikavkaz-Baku routes,” the message says. “Red Wings will make the Zhukovsky - Ganja flights four times a week and Zhukovsky - Baku flights seven times a week. Ikar is allowed to carry passengers in the direction of Vladikavkaz - Baku seven times a week.”

“Izhavia will make flights in the direction of Mineralnye Vody, Omsk, Kazan and Ufa - Baku twice a week,” the message says. “The Iraero airlines will make flights in the direction of Zhukovsky, Ufa and Samara - Baku.”

