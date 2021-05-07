Azerbaijani Ro-Pax type ferry on its first voyage, en route to Kuryk port (PHOTO)

Transport 7 May 2021 10:49 (UTC+04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 7

By Sadraddin Aghjayev – Trend:

The Azerbaijani Ro-Pax type ferry ship, 'Azerbaijan', has set off on its first voyage, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company (ASCO) CJSC.

The ASCO noted that the first voyage is carried out in the direction of the Kazakh port of Kuryk.

"Currently, the ferry ship set off on its first voyage from the Baku Sea Trade Port, located in Alat," the company said.

The operation of the ‘Azerbaijan’ ferry ship is expected to make a significant contribution to the expanding transport of transit cargo through the Caspian Sea along the East-West transport corridor, the ASCO message said.

"At present, in the Caspian Sea, a total of 14 ferries and two Ro-Ro vessels are carrying vehicles and wagons in transit through the territory of Azerbaijan," the company noted.

The ship is 154.5 meters long, 17.7 meters wide, and 7.5 meters high. At the moment, in terms of its carrying capacity, the ship is larger than other ferries in the Caspian Sea. The ferry can carry up to 100 passengers, 56 tanks, or 50 trucks (TIR).

