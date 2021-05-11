TRACECA Permanent Representative talks cargo traffic growth on Azerbaijani section

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 11

By Sadraddin Aghjayev – Trend:

The cargo traffic via the Europe-Caucasus-Asia (TRACECA) international transport corridor’s Azerbaijani section grew mainly due to the ongoing transit of goods through the territory of Azerbaijan, TRACECA Permanent Representative (National Secretary) Rufat Bayramov told Trend on Apr.19.

According to Bayramov, Azerbaijan didn’t stop the transit of goods through its territory for a single day, while all procedures were followed at border points.

"Besides, the growth is due to the adopted restrictions in the countries of Central Asia, including Turkmenistan, where the entry of drivers and trucks is prohibited, in connection with which most of the cargo is transported via the Europe-Caucasus-Asia corridor in transit through Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan," he said.

Cargo transportation via the Azerbaijani section of TRACECA from January through February 2021 exceeded 6.6 million tons.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @agdzhaev