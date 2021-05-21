Customs services of Azerbaijan, Russia keen on simplifying border crossing process (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 21

By Fidan Babayeva – Trend:

The customs services of Azerbaijan and Russia discussed the possibilities of simplifying the border crossing process, Chairman of the Azerbaijani State Customs Committee (SCC), Colonel-General of the Customs Service, Safar Mehdiyev, wrote on his Twitter account, Trend reports.

"In Moscow, we had a productive meeting with my Russian colleague, Head of the Federal Customs Service of Russia, Vladimir Bulavin. I hope that our discussions will help speed up and simplify the border crossing process and develop cooperation between the customs authorities of the two countries," said the SCC chairman.

On April 12, Chairman of the State Customs Committee (SCC) of Azerbaijan, Colonel-General of the Customs Service Safar Mehdiyev viewed the construction work carried out at the Khanoba customs post on the border with Russia.

---

