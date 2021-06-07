Belavia increases frequency of flights to Tbilisi and Batumi

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 7

Belavia announced that the frequency of flights to Tbilisi and Batumi has doubled, Trend reports via Georgian media.

From June 15, Belavia will start flying to Batumi instead of seven times a week - 14. Thus, the national Belarusian airline will operate flights Minsk-Batumi-Minsk twice a day.

As for the flights Minsk-Tbilisi-Minsk, from June 15, their frequency is planned to increase from seven times to 11 times a week.

“Four frequencies will be added: on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays,” the press release of Belavia said.

The company also increases the frequency of flights to Istanbul and starts flying to the Russian Sheremetyevo airport.

