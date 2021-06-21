Iran to resume flights to Pakistan and France

TEHRAN, Iran, June 21

Trend:

Iranian domestic airlines will resume flights to Paris and Karachi airports soon, Trend reports citing Mehr News Agency.

According to the Islamic Republic of Iran airline (Homa), the flights to Paris will be resumed from July 27 and will continue until November 29.

According to the flight schedule, flight #733 will be carried out from Imam Khomeini Airport on Mondays at 5:55 AM and arrive at Paris Airport at 9:30 PM.

Iran flights to Karachi airport will also be resumed on a scheduled basis.