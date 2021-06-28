Flydubai resumes regular flights to Batumi International Airport

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 28

Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Fly Dubai has resumed regular flights to Batumi International Airport, Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development Natia Turnava said, Trend reports via Georgian media.

"More and more airlines are returning to Georgia. New airlines have been added to those who flew before the COVID-19 pandemic. Fly Dubai also resumed regular flights to Batumi International Airport, which is a very good fact," Turnava said.

From June 25, Fly Dubai resumed flights to Batumi three times a week.

Currently, 19 airlines from ten countries operate at the Batumi International Airport with a frequency of about 110-115 flights per week.

