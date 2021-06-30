Vaccinated Georgians can to enter Austria from July 1

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 30

Georgian citizens who have proof of vaccination or a certificate proving they have recovered from COVID-19 will be able to enter Austria for touristic purposes starting July 1, 2021, Trend reports via Georgian media.

Documents to be submitted at the border include:

- PCR test (done in the last 72 hours) or an antigen test (done in the last 48 hours);

- A doctor certificate issued within six months after the virus infection (if applicable);

- Fully vaccinated Georgian citizens are exempt from 10-day mandatory quarantine/self-isolation in Austria;

- At least 14 days should have passed from the last dose of the vaccine.

The following vaccines recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO) that are accepted for entering the Republic of Austria: BioNTech-Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca, Johnson and Johnson (Janssen), BIBP- CorV – Sinopharm, Sinovac.

Before entering the territory of Austria it is necessary for every person to pre-register online and carry a registration document at the border in printed or electronic form.

