Ukraine International Airlines increasing number of flights to Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 12

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) is increasing the number of flights to Azerbaijan, Trend reports with reference to the airlines.

An increase in the number of flights is connected with the softening of border crossing conditions and the intensification of air transport for tourism.

"The airlines will make the Kyiv - Baku - Kyiv flights twice a week in July, every Tuesday, starting from July 13 and every Saturday, starting from July 24," the message says.

Moreover, the Kiev - Baku flights will provide passengers with convenient routes through Kyiv to/from Tel Aviv, Paris, Milan, London, Amsterdam, Geneva, Berlin, Munich, Vilnius, Barcelona, Larnaca, Prague and regions of Ukraine.

