Launch of cross-border railway to favor economic dev't of Central, South Asia - Uzbek president (PHOTO)

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, July 16

By Klavdiya Romakayeva - Trend:

Launch of a cross-border railway would create a solid platform for achieving the economic development of the countries of Central and South Asia, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev said.

Mirziyoyev made the statement at the opening ceremony of the ‘Central and South Asia: Regional Interconnectedness. Challenges and Opportunities’ international conference, Trend reports.

According to Mirziyoyev, a practical contribution to the formation of favorable conditions for the development of trade and economic ties and the growth of mutual investments in Central Asia would be the development of effective methods for the free movement of investments, goods and services, the formation of a developed system of transport communications and energy infrastructure.

In this regard, the president proposed to hold an annual interregional forum to discuss topical issues of expanding economic cooperation, deepening cooperation and investment interaction of the Central Asian countries.

"Recommendations and proposals developed within the framework of such a dialogue can be further transformed into specific projects and programs aimed at developing potential and ensuring sustainable economic growth," he said.

Besides, Mirziyoyev initiated a joint expert study of issues on concluding a multilateral agreement on economic cooperation between the countries of the Central Asian region.

He also proposed to create a modern, efficient and safe transport and logistics infrastructure in Central and South Asia.

"The Mazari-Sharif-Kabul-Peshawar railway [between Afghanistan and Pakistan] is to become a key element of the entire architecture of the interconnectedness of the regions, the construction project of which has already received wide support, including from leading international organizations and financial institutions,” the president stated. “The construction of this railway will allow fully realize the transit potential of the two regions, form the shortest route, significantly reducing the time and cost of transporting goods between South Asia and Europe through Central Asia and to the countries of the Commonwealth of Independent States.”

“The launch of the cross-border railway will create a solid platform for achieving economic development in Central and South Asia," he added.

"Furthermore, the project for the construction of the Trans-Afghan transport corridor in the future can connect the countries of Central Asia with China and other leading states of the Asia-Pacific region. This is fully consistent with the goals of the One Train - One Way initiative," Mirziyoyev said.

The conference is attended by over 250 representatives of more than 40 countries and international organizations participate. About 90 journalists and media representatives arrived in the capital of Uzbekistan to highlight the event.

The initiative to strengthen regional connectivity was put forward by the president of Uzbekistan in the context of Tashkent's new open foreign policy strategy.