Kazakh container ship with numerous containers to enter Baku International Sea Trade Port

A Kazakh container ship with more than 150 containers on board will enter the Baku International Sea Trade Port, the port told Trend .

According to the source, the ship leaving the port of Kuryk, Kazakhstan will enter the port of Baku on August 8. Its cargo is 159 TEU-containers.

"The Barys deck cargo ship, which is operated by a subsidiary of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC - ADY Container LLC transports 159 containers," the port said. "For the first time, this vessel will handle a container with a volume of 314 TEU."

The length of the container ship is 113 meters, the width is 21, and the capacity is 165 TEU.

The Barys ship belongs to Kazmortransflot LLP.

