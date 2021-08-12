Russia to launch weekly flights from Perm to Baku

Transport 12 August 2021 15:58 (UTC+04:00)
Russia to launch weekly flights from Perm to Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 12

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

Russia’s Ural Airlines has launched a flight from Perm to Baku, Heydar Aliyev International Airport told Trend.

According to the airport, from August 19, 2021, flights on this route will be operated once a week.

Departure from Perm to Baku, according to the schedule, will be carried out at 07:30 (GMT+5), landing at Baku – at 10:35 (GMT+4). In the opposite direction: departure from Baku – at 11:35 (GMT+4), landing to Perm – at 14:40 (GMT+5)

During check-in, passengers must provide a certificate of a negative result of a PCR test for coronavirus, received within 72 hours prior to the flight departure. Children under one year of age do not need to present a PCR test. The child's age is calculated taking into account the departure date.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: agdzhaev

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Diversifying renewable energy remains key in Georgia - Ener-t
Diversifying renewable energy remains key in Georgia - Ener-t
Georgia shares data on COVID-19 cases for August 12
Georgia shares data on COVID-19 cases for August 12
USAID implements new five-year energy program in Georgia
USAID implements new five-year energy program in Georgia
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Azerbaijan to create temporary register of buildings in liberated territories Politics 16:15
Russia to launch weekly flights from Perm to Baku Transport 15:58
OSAGO insurance collections in Azerbaijani market increase Finance 15:46
Azerbaijani MFA responds to statement of Armenian side regarding trilateral statement Politics 15:45
Petroleum products manufacturing increases in Kazakhstan over 7M2021 Business 15:39
OPEC revises down forecasts for Azerbaijan’s liquids supply Oil&Gas 15:23
Kazakhstan to introduce VAT obligation on foreign e-commerce companies from 2022 Kazakhstan 15:19
Over two million people receive both doses of COVID-19 vaccine in Azerbaijan Society 15:19
Armenia threatening lives of civilians in Azerbaijan's borderlands - ombudsman Politics 15:17
Azerbaijani president gifts 'Karabakh before and after occupation' book to famous Kazakh poet Politics 15:16
Azerbaijan sees growth in P2P payments following joint campaign by E-PUL and MasterCard Economy 15:15
Azerbaijan confirms 2,674 COVID-19 cases, 576 recoveries Society 15:11
Turkmenistan's Dashoguz cotton spinning factory names volume of yarn production Business 15:11
IEA lowers Azerbaijan’s 2021 oil output forecasts Oil&Gas 14:46
India wants new vaccine launches to fulfill targets Other News 14:39
IEA evaluates Azerbaijan’s OPEC+ compliance Oil&Gas 14:36
Cargo movements in Iran’s Chabahar port decline Transport 14:35
Kazakhstan's agriculture output increases y-o-y Business 14:20
Azerbaijan sees trade surplus for 1H2021 Economy 14:19
Foreign currency demand of Azerbaijani banks grows Finance 14:18
Share of industry in Azerbaijan's GDP rises Business 14:17
Turkmenistan working on new method of water usage during cotton irrigation Business 14:16
Russia, Uzbekistan to transport agricultural products in special container trains Business 14:15
Azerbaijan records growth in foreign trade turnover for 1H2021 Economy 14:14
Bahar Azadi gold coin price continues to rise in Iran Finance 14:13
Entrepreneurship in liberated areas to be priority for Azerbaijani SME Dev't Agency - ministry (PHOTO) Business 14:12
Azerbaijani president receives outstanding Kazakh poet and public figure Olzhas Suleimenov (PHOTO) Politics 14:11
Japan's INPEX continuing evaluation of Aktote/Kairan structures in Kazakhstan Economy 14:09
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for August 12 Society 14:03
In 3 months, GPS technology to replace physical toll booths will be finalised: Nitin Gadkari Other News 13:57
Undid Mistake Of The Past, Retrospective Tax: PM Modi At CII Event Other News 13:56
Azerbaijan creating new ecotourism routes Economy 13:10
Azerbaijan sees increase in GDP Finance 13:10
Diversifying renewable energy remains key in Georgia - Ener-t Oil&Gas 13:01
Pipeline installation for bp’s ACE project to last until Q1 2022 Oil&Gas 12:56
Saipem announces time of completing installation activities for Shah Deniz 2 Oil&Gas 12:51
Saipem completing procurement, construction for Absheron project Oil&Gas 12:45
Activities in Iran’s Bushehr Port soar Transport 12:41
Turkey names date of completion of railway project connecting three provinces (Exclusive) Turkey 12:34
Turkey sees decline in export of clothes to Iran Turkey 12:33
Iran's raw steel exports expand Finance 12:28
Georgia shares data on COVID-19 cases for August 12 Georgia 12:14
USAID implements new five-year energy program in Georgia Oil&Gas 12:12
Concept of Azerbaijan's Alat FEZ based on int'l practice, high technologies Economy 12:01
EDB expresses readiness to implement National Distribution Network Kazakhstan 11:56
Kazakhstan boosts exports to Czech Republic despite COVID-19 pandemic Business 11:55
Turkey shares data on car shipments between its Haydarpasha and Ukrainian Chornomorsk ports Turkey 11:54
Kazakhstan's coal extracting venture opens tender to buy filters Tenders 11:39
Iran shares data on imports of COVID-19 vaccine Society 11:38
USAID helps Georgia make significant advancements in energy sector Oil&Gas 11:30
Data on trade turnover between Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan revealed Economy 11:23
SOCAR resumes supplies of Rosneft’s oil products Oil&Gas 11:08
Iran sees decrease in steel production Business 11:06
Azerbaijan shares data on oil prices Finance 11:05
Work is underway to improve food security: Kyrgyz Agriculture Ministry Kyrgyzstan 11:04
Uzbek enterprises increase coal production Business 11:03
Gazprombank talks impact of monetary factors on inflation in Azerbaijan Finance 11:02
Tajikistan to receive over 100,000 doses of AstraZeneca Tajikistan 11:01
MOL Group details assets in Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 10:41
Iran’s exports via Astara border checkpoint up Business 10:38
Turkey unveils data on car shipments between its Mersin and Israeli Haifa ports Turkey 10:37
Azerbaijan sees increase in lending to construction sector Finance 10:35
Kazakhstan names factors affecting National Fund's foreign exchange assets Kazakhstan 10:34
Turkmenistan commissions new reservoir in Balkan region Construction 10:33
Iran’s CBI shares data on foreign exchange operations at NIMA exchange rate Finance 10:31
Iran's Technical and Vocational Education Organization to increase employment - deputy minister Business 10:23
Iran's membership in Shanghai Cooperation Organisation - imminent - SNSC Politics 10:20
Iran's TEDPIX index sees gains in Tehran Stock Exchange Business 10:18
Iran's Omid Entrepreneurship Fund to finance renovation of taxi fleet in Tehran Business 10:15
Iranian president calls for acceleration of imports of COVID-19 vaccine Politics 10:06
Armenian Armed Forces again fire at Azerbaijani positions - MoD Politics 09:48
IGB to reveal detailed timeline for licensing soon Oil&Gas 09:46
Kazakh-Chinese bitumen plant opens tender to buy pipes Tenders 09:43
Azerbaijan has all conditions for storing COVID-19 vaccines, Health Ministry says (PHOTO) Society 09:42
ICGB requests funds under OPIC for EPC works Oil&Gas 09:38
IGB details process of construction of most technically complex element Oil&Gas 09:35
Catapult venture fund to support Georgian startups Business 09:04
Samsung to use recycled material in all new mobile products by 2025 ICT 08:55
Turkey's export of cement to Turkmenistan grows Turkey 08:55
South Korea's exports of ICT products hit a record high in July ICT 08:37
Kazakhstan reports over 7,700 new COVID-19 cases Kazakhstan 08:18
Turkey discloses traffic stats for 6M2021 at new Istanbul airport Turkey 08:01
Irish airport passenger traffic up nearly 230 pct in June Transport 07:28
Morocco, Israel sign 3 cooperation agreements Israel 06:45
Bangladesh approves purchase of a batch of COVID-19 vaccines from China Other News 06:03
Israel's banking system remains stable in H1 despite COVID-19: central bank Finance 05:19
Africa's COVID-19 cases surpass 7.1 mln - Africa CDC Other News 04:27
Israel develops rapid UTI test detecting bacteria in 40 mins instead of 3 days Israel 03:36
UK reports another 29,612 coronavirus cases Europe 02:48
Germany's inflation rate climbs to 3.8 pct in July: Destatis Economy 02:03
Turkey reports 27,356 daily COVID-19 cases Turkey 01:15
Fitch updates outlook for Georgia Business 00:21
Transfer of infrastructure to 'cloud' main trend in IT - Qrator Labs Economy 00:01
Azerbaijan Army's positions fired at by Armenia again Politics 11 August 23:56
Building of Heydar Aliyev Center lights up in colors of Turkish flag (PHOTO) Politics 11 August 22:56
Ghana to partner German company to pilot electronic cash - central bank Finance 11 August 22:45
Azerbaijan supported us in every possible way for 14 days - Turkish Ambassador Turkey 11 August 22:06
Iraqis allowed to enter Iran with negative Covid-19 tests Society 11 August 21:58
Head of OSCE center in Turkmenistan reveals main co-op achievements Business 11 August 21:50
French companies may accompany Kazakh authorities in their effort to reform economy Business 11 August 21:14
All news