Russia to launch weekly flights from Perm to Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 12

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

Russia’s Ural Airlines has launched a flight from Perm to Baku, Heydar Aliyev International Airport told Trend.

According to the airport, from August 19, 2021, flights on this route will be operated once a week.

Departure from Perm to Baku, according to the schedule, will be carried out at 07:30 (GMT+5), landing at Baku – at 10:35 (GMT+4). In the opposite direction: departure from Baku – at 11:35 (GMT+4), landing to Perm – at 14:40 (GMT+5)

During check-in, passengers must provide a certificate of a negative result of a PCR test for coronavirus, received within 72 hours prior to the flight departure. Children under one year of age do not need to present a PCR test. The child's age is calculated taking into account the departure date.

