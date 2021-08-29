Uzbek Tashkent-3 airport resumes work

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 29

The airport of Uzbekistan's local airlines Tashkent-3, which was closed from August 19 to service flights to evacuate people from Afghanistan, will resume operation from August 31, Trend reports citing the press service of Uzbekistan Airways.

The airport of local airlines in Tashkent (terminal Tashkent-3) will resume its work on August 31..

The flights will be operated according to the schedule, the message says.

The terminal was temporarily closed from August 19 to receive citizens of other states evacuated from Kabul (Afghanistan).

All these days, local flights were carried out from Tashkent International Airport.

During this time, over 5,000 people were evacuated through Tashkent.

