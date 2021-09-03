Uzbekistan, Saudi Arabia discuss infrastructure projects in transport industry

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 3

By Fakhri Vakilov – Trend:

During the 2nd meeting of the Uzbek-Saudi Business Council, business representatives of the two countries discussed in detail the issues of investment cooperation in various fields, infrastructure projects in the field of transport, construction and reconstruction of roads, cooperation in the field of tourism and medicine, Trend reports citing Uzbekistan’s Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The meeting was held on September 3, 2021 at the Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The event was attended by the chairman of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry, co-chairman of the Uzbek-Saudi Business Council Adham Ikramov, chairman of ACWA Power Mohammad Abdullah Abunayyan, as well as representatives of business circles of the two countries.

During his speech, Abunayyan praised the reforms implemented in Uzbekistan over the past five years, as well as the opportunities created for entrepreneurs, noting that cooperation with Uzbekistan is a great honor and a real responsibility.

During the event, representatives of specialized organizations presented the investment potential and existing cooperation opportunities in various fields of Uzbekistan and Saudi Arabia.

Moreover, during the presentations, open dialogues were held, a number of issues were resolved, and oral agreements were reached on the implementation of projects.

In 2020, the trade between the two countries amounted to $27.4 million, Uzbekistan's exports - $596,200, imports - $26.8 million.

In January through May 2021, the trade turnover amounted to $4.5 million (exports - $1 million, imports - $3.5 million).

Today, 38 joint ventures operate in Uzbekistan, as well as 14 enterprises with 100 percent Saudi capital.

---

Follow author on Twitter:@vakilovfaxri