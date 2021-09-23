Algeria closes airspace to all Moroccan planes

Algeria’s presidency has announced the closure of the country’s airspace to all Moroccan planes, according to the presidency, in the latest dispute between the two neighbours at odds mainly over Western Sahara, Trend reports citing AlJazeera.

The move on Wednesday was announced after a meeting of the High Security Council chaired by President Abdelmadjid Tebboune.

There was no immediate reaction by Morocco.

A source at Royal Air Maroc (RAM) told Reuters news agency the move would only affect 15 flights weekly linking Morocco with Tunisia, Turkey and Egypt.

The previous month, the Algerian foreign ministry had recalled its ambassador to Morocco and hinted at possible further measures.