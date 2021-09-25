Azerbaijani ship embarks on maiden voyage after overhaul

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 25

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

The "Shair Sabir" universal cargo ship loaded with local-made urea departed in the direction of Turkey, Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company (ASCO) CJSC told Trend on Saturday.

According to the information, the overhaul of the "Shair Sabir" ship belonging to the ASCO flotilla has been completed at the Zykh shipyard.

"In accordance with the work plan, the main and auxiliary engines of the ship, mechanisms (pumps) and air compressors were repaired. The work on the installation of pipes, electrical installation, automation and welding of the hull was also carried out," the ASCO said in a statement.

As noted, the underwater and surface parts of the vessel, the engine room and the deck were painted. The living quarters and service rooms of the crew have been renovated in accordance with modern requirements.

"After the completion of the repair, the vessel successfully passed the relevant checks and was again returned for cargo transportation in the waters outside the Caspian Sea. So, the "Shair Sabir" vessel, loaded with local urea, set off in the direction of Turkey," the ASCO said.

The "Shair Sabir" ship has been sailing in international waters under the flag of Azerbaijan since 2016.