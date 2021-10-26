Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan implementing large transport projects

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct.26

Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan are increasing their transport potential and implementing large international and regional projects in the field of transport, representatives of the seaports of Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan stated at during online meeting, Trend reports with reference to the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Baku.

According to the information, the main agenda of the meeting was the issues of the necessary coordination of activities and interaction of ports in the transportation of container cargo through the ports of the two countries, as well as discussion of the issue of cargo transportation along the Turkmenbashi - Baku - Poti route.

"The issues of further development of cooperation between the seaports of the two countries were also discussed. The importance of close cooperation of sanitary-epidemiological, customs and border services of ports during the COVID-19 pandemic, the consequences of which affected many countries. The heads of the seaports noted the need to strengthen close interaction and mutual support of the countries of the Caspian region in these difficult conditions. The need to continue work on attracting freight traffic was noted to maintain the stable functioning of the transport corridor, despite the difficult conditions against the backdrop of the pandemic," the embassy said.

In addition, the special importance of the development of transport and transit infrastructure for Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan, which have a favorable geographical location, was noted.

“The countries are consistently building up their transport potential, initiating and implementing large international and regional projects in the field of transport, designed to bring international economic and trade cooperation to a qualitatively new level,” the embassy said.

It is noted that the online meeting between representatives of the international seaport of Turkmenbashi and the Baku International Sea Trade Port CJSC was held with the organizational support of the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Baku.

