Georgia, Poland aim to modernize legislation in field of rail transport - ministry

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 2

Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia, Poland aim to modernize legislation in field of rail transport, the Ministry of Economic Development, Labour and Technology of Poland told Trend.

The current Georgian-Poland relations in the railway sector and the activities of the companies involved may lead to the launch of regular freight transport along the Trans-Caspian routes, the source added.

"Currently implemented cooperation already takes into account the possibilities offered by the Polish broad-gauge line (LHS) and terminals in Sławków," the ministry added.

According to the source, the activities of the PKP Group companies within the broadly understood concept of intermodal connections in Asia and Europe, including the Middle Corridor, are supported by the government administration of both countries.

"This cooperation is undoubtedly complemented and strengthened by the implementation of twinning projects for the Georgian administration (implemented by the Polish side) entitled Support for the approximation of the Georgian legal and institutional framework to the acquis communautaire in the field of rail transport is being implemented since March 2021," said the ministry.

As the ministry noted, the aim of the project is to modernize the legislation in the field of rail transport and strengthen Georgia's national institutional capacity by approximating Georgian legislation and the structure of the railway market to the acquis communautaire.

"Poland's offer met with the greatest interest of the European Commission and the Georgian side. The project is to be carried out for 24 months," noted the source.

According to the ministry, support for Georgia in implementing EU transport law is directly related to the Association Agreement between the EU and Georgia signed in 2014, which obliges Georgia to gradually adapt its national law to the EU legal system.

"We believe that the next meeting of the Polish-Georgian Intergovernmental Commission will contribute to the creation of many new projects," said the ministry.

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila61979356