Baku port reveals cargo shipment capability of Ro-Ro terminal
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 7
By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:
The Ro-Ro terminal of the Baku International Sea Trade Port is capable of handling 6.2 million tons of cargo per year, the head of the Ro-Ro terminal and ferry terminal of the Baku port Kamran Jalilli said, Trend reports.
"The Ro-Ro terminal mainly handles cargo in wagons, as well as trucks and semi-trailers. These cargoes arrive at the port by Ro-Ro vessels. One such vessel is capable of transshipping over 50 cars and wagons, as well as semi-trailers," he said.
