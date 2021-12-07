Baku port reveals cargo shipment capability of Ro-Ro terminal

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 7

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

The Ro-Ro terminal of the Baku International Sea Trade Port is capable of handling 6.2 million tons of cargo per year, the head of the Ro-Ro terminal and ferry terminal of the Baku port Kamran Jalilli said, Trend reports.

"The Ro-Ro terminal mainly handles cargo in wagons, as well as trucks and semi-trailers. These cargoes arrive at the port by Ro-Ro vessels. One such vessel is capable of transshipping over 50 cars and wagons, as well as semi-trailers," he said.

