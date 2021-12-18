Azerbaijan open to initiatives to expand inter-regional transport connectivity – minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec.18

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

Azerbaijan is open to initiatives to expand inter-regional transport connectivity and bring Asia closer to European transport architecture, said Azerbaijan’s Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev, Trend reports.

He made the remarks at the 4th United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UNESCAP) Ministerial Conference on Transport.

“Azerbaijan managed to keep open all of our land borders for freight traffic during the pandemic. Due to special trade and transport facilitation measures at the ports and land crossing-borders, we successfully moved essential and general goods and medical supplies. Freight traffic continued with limited disruptions in railway network,” added the minister.

Nabiyev pointed out that the lessons learned during the pandemic demonstrate that a coordinated regional approach would contribute to a more cost-effective and efficient response to any disruption of supply chain and distribution of risks.

“Therefore, we attach great importance to promoting cooperation with countries of the ESCAP and look forward to deepening integration with our existing partners,” he explained.

