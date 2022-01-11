Azerbaijan Airlines performes previously postponed Baku-Nakhchivan flights

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 11

By Sadraddin Aghjaev – Trend:

Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) performed previously postponed flights from Baku to Nakhchivan and in the opposite direction, Trend reports.

As the Heydar Aliyev International Airport told Trend, the aircraft from Nakhchivan landed in Baku at 16:18 and 16:44 (GMT +4).

"The planes took off from Baku to Nakhchivan at 13:30 and 14:30, and in the opposite direction, at 15:25 and 15:52," said the airport.

As a reminder, flights were postponed due to adverse weather conditions (heavy fog).

---

