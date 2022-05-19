Azerbaijan ready to participate in combined cargo shipments - Land Transport Agency

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 19. Azerbaijani carriers are ready to participate in combined cargo shipments, Head of Azerbaijan Land Transport Agency under the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport Anar Rzayev said, Trend reports.

Rzayev made the remark at a conference on “Development prospects of international road shipments in Azerbaijan” on May 19 in Baku.

According to him, the sector of combined cargo shipments is rapidly developing and creating new opportunities not only for the domestic market but also for the region as a whole.

"We are aimed at accelerating Azerbaijan's integration into the international transport system, simplifying cargo transportation and optimizing the legal framework,” the agency’s head noted. “Measures have been taken to create ports, roads and railways to ensure the transit of goods to European countries. A new method of issuing permit forms for international shipments was introduced and an appropriate commission was created.”

He also noted that work is underway in Azerbaijan for the smooth implementation of freight and passenger traffic.

"In 2015, 155,000 companies carried out cargo transportation through the territory of Azerbaijan, and now this figure exceeds 240,000. The volume of cargo transportation is also growing," Rzayev said.

The official further said that a new model of roads is being formed with the creation of recreation areas and the provision of services to drivers based on international standards.

"The current realities require attracting the flow of goods to our region and carrying out active work in this direction,” he stressed.

“Our country is ready to increase the number of permit forms. We have a sufficient base for implementation of combined cargo shipments," added Rzayev.