TRACECA to develop unified digital ecosystem

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20. Work is underway to create a single digital ecosystem of TRACECA [Europe-Caucasus-Asia transport corridor] member countries, Secretary General of the Permanent Secretariat of the TRACECA Intergovernmental Commission Asset Assavbayev said, Trend reports.

Assavbayev made the remark at a presentation dedicated to the organization’s initiatives and activities.

According to him, the ecosystem is planned to be built on the basis of decisions which have already been made in Europe.

"The concept of digitalization contains specific recommendations for the practical implementation of the digital ecosystem of the TRACECA member countries,” the official noted. “Our digital ecosystem will allow integrating the local systems of all participating countries into a single system, and subsequently we’ll be able to exchange data not only with ports on the Caspian Sea but also with ports on the Black Sea, as well as data on rail and road transport.”

“To create this digital platform, we have already conducted the relevant competitive procedures and identified an external consultant,” Assavbayev also said. “A European company will act as an external consultant, which, based on the decisions made in Europe, will help us develop a digital ecosystem.”

Besides, according to him, TRACECA continues to work on the implementation of containerization, digitalization initiatives, and the development and creation of unified conditions for the transportation of goods.

"The digitalization concept for 2022-2025 envisages such initiatives as the implementation of pilot electronic queue projects, the pilot application of eCRM [electronic customer relationship management] between the participating countries, the launch of the TRACECA information system and a mobile application for carriers, the use of the CIM/SMGS electronic consignment note, the introduction of intelligent cards, and single transit/multilateral use of electronic permits," Asavbayev stressed.