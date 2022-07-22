AZAL to start flights to New Delhi in August

Azerbaijan Airlines has started ticket sales for flights to Indian New Delhi from Heydar Aliyev International Airport from August 9.

According to the schedule, the frequency of flights will be twice a week: flights from Baku will be operated on Tuesdays and Fridays, and from New Delhi - on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

It should be noted that AZAL performs the flight program en route Baku-New Delhi-Baku in partnership with Zeal Global Group.

Flight tickets for these flights performed can be booked on the official website of the Airline (www.azal.az), as well as at the air carrier's accredited agencies.

The ticket price includes free baggage allowance (up to 23 kg in economy class and up to 32 kg in business class), as well as a full range of cold and hot meals.

Passengers who meet the indicated conditions of carriage and who are allowed to fly under the current epidemiological restrictions will be accepted for transportation on these flights.

Before the flight, all passengers planning to travel to India are advised to study the rules in force when entering this country at the link https://www.azal.az/en/information/covid-india.

Information on the rules of entry to Azerbaijan can be found in detail at the link: https://www.azal.az/en/information/covid-azerbaijan.