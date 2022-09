BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 19. The Russian Aeroflot airline will start operating flights from Moscow to Baku three times a day, Trend reports via the carrier.

According to the airline, the passenger transportation three times daily on the above route will begin on October 30.

"The flights will be operated from Moscow three times a day at 08:10, 14:25 and 21:15 (GMT +3) with arrival in Baku at 12:45, 19:05 and 01:50 (GMT +4) respectively," the airline explained.