Russian Railway negotiates with Azerbaijan and Iran for launch of Rasht-Astara route

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 21. Russian Railways Holding (RZD) is negotiating with representatives of Azerbaijan and Iran on the completion of the construction of the railway section Rasht (Iran) - Astara (Iran), First Deputy General of Russian Railways Sergei Pavlov said during the plenary session at the international export forum "Made in Russia", Trend reports citing TASS.

"Yes, indeed, Rasht-Astara is a serious obstacle today for connecting the railway route into a single chain. Of course, Russia needs this railway line. And now, as Russia's Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk said, the country is conducting very intensive negotiations with the Iranian side and with the Azerbaijani side in order to launch this route," he said.

Pavlov stressed that RZD together with RZD Logistics are already using the Rash-Astara route as part of multimodal transportation.