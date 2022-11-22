Azerbaijan records growth in cargo traffic along Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway route

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 22. Cargo transportation along the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars (BTK) railway route increased from January through October 2022, Board Chairman of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC Rovshan Rustamov told Russian media, Trend reports on November 22.

According to Rustamov, this figure amounted to 540,000 tons, which is 112,000 tons or 26.2 percent more than in 2021.

"BTK opened up huge opportunities for the participating countries, including access to European countries, and today it creates a huge potential on the western route," he said.

In 2017, the first BTK line was commissioned. The current length of this route is 850 kilometers.