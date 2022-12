BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 12. The total volume of cargo transportation by rail in Azerbaijan is expected to reach 18.5 million tons by the end of the year, Chairman of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC Rovshan Rustamov told reporters on December 12, Trend reports.

According to Rustamov, in 2021, this figure amounted to 15 million tons, and for 11 months of 2022 - 17 million tons.

"Besides, transit traffic in both the North-South and East-West directions significantly increased," he added.