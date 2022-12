BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 12. Azerbaijan considers using extra trains to meet the population's demand during the New Year holidays, Chairman of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC Rovshan Rustamov told reporters on December 12, Trend reports.

According to him, the railway traffic will be automated, as was done earlier, on November 8.

"Trains on some routes are expected to be transferred to the routes with high passenger traffic," Rustamov said.