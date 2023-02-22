China Southern Airlines resumes direct flights to Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 22. Direct flights between the airports of China and Baku will be resumed from March 13, China Southern Airlines told Trend.

According to the company, flights between the Chinese city of Guangzhou and Baku (via Urumqi) will be officially resumed in March.

"The first flight (CZ8051/2) will be performed on March 13 and 20, while two weekly flights are scheduled to resume from March 26 on Wednesdays and Sundays," the airline said.

Over the past three years, due to the coronavirus epidemic, air service between China and Azerbaijan has been temporarily suspended.

"Since 2023, China has started actively working on the resumption of direct flights, including with Azerbaijan," China Southern Airlines said.

China Southern Airlines also resumed flights to Tbilisi International Airport in Georgia’s capital following its three-year pause caused by the Covid pandemic. Flights operated by the airline once a week on Fridays will be part of the regular navigation season. In addition, the frequency could be increased during the summer season.