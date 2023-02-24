Azerbaijan to halt activity of unlicensed international cargo carriers from April 2023 (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 24. Cargo carriers won't be allowed international transportation without proper permit from April 8, 2023, Board Chairman of Azerbaijan Land Transport Agency under the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport Anar Rzayev told reporters, Trend reports.

He reminded that in accordance with the decision on international cargo transportation adopted by the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan in 2022, its practical application will begin from April this year.

"To date, 84 companies have already applied for the permit. We’ll periodically hold meetings in order to speed up the receipt of permits by all interested companies," Rzayev said.

He added that the number of organizations involved in international transportation has grown from 70 to 216. The share of national carriers in international transportation is growing rapidly.

A meeting of representatives of state structures with international road cargo carriers was held in Baku today.