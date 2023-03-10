Iran sees increase in cargo transit via Shahid Bahonar Port

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 10. Cargo transit through Iran’s Shahid Bahonar port in Hormozgan Province (southern Iran), increased by 65 percent for the 11th month of the current Iranian year (January 21 through February 19, 2023), compared to the same month last Iranian year, Director of Shahid Bahonar Ports and Maritime Department, Hamid Reza Mohammad Hosseini said, Trend reports citing Iranian Ministry of Roads and Urban Development.

Overall, 4,675 tons of cargo were transited through Shahid Bahonar port in the 11th month, according to Mohammad Hosseini.

He added that the main transited goods were various cars, fruits, vegetables and dried fruits.

Mohammad Hosseini said that the mentioned goods were transited to Turkmenistan, Georgia, Iraq and other countries.

The director also pointed out that more than 123,000 tons of oil and non-oil products were loaded and unloaded at Iran’s Shahid Bahonar port in the 11th month.

The Sahid Bahonar port is the 2nd largest port in Iran's Hormozgan Province. There are 12 platforms in this port. The port can accommodate general cargo, roro, passenger ships, oil tankers, and small ships.

