TITR relentlessly expanding - Secretary General

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 21. The Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR) is relentlessly expanding and developing, Secretary General of the International Association "Trans-Caspian International Transport Route" Gaidar Abdikerimov said, Trend reports.

He spoke at the SPECA 2023 Economic Forum in Baku.

"Our corridor initially covered Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan and Georgia, but at the moment it also covers such countries as China, Türkiye, Ukraine, Poland, Romania, Bulgaria, Lithuania and Singapore," he emphasized.

According to him, the current capacity of the corridor is 6 million tons of cargo and 80,000 DPM containers per year.

"Our plans for the near future include setting competitive tariff rates and fixing them for the long-term period," he added.

The UN SPECA program was established on March 26, 1998.

At present, the SPECA member states are Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan.

SPECA provides a platform for sub-regional cooperation to realize the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) that can best be achieved through regional cooperation.

Azerbaijan is chairing the program in 2023 and hosting SPECA Days in Baku on November 20–24, 2023.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel