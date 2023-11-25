Hungary interested in developing Middle Corridor - Péter Szijjártó

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 25. Hungary is absolutely interested in developing the Middle Corridor, Hungary’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó said in an exclusive interview with Trend, as he visited Azerbaijan.

“China is now the number two import source for the Hungarian economy. Hungary is a number one target of Chinese investments in Central Europe and we buy more and more energy sources from this region, including oil from Kazakhstan and natural gas from Azerbaijan. So, we’re absolutely interested in increasing the capacity of the delivery routes between Asia and Europe. This means that we would like to contribute to increasing the capacity of the Middle Corridor be it a transportation route, railway or energy transportation, electricity or gas. In this regard, we have exemplary cooperation with Azerbaijan, Georgia, Romania in a project called the Middle Green Corridor in the framework of which we are delivering green energy from the Caspian region to Central Europe,” Péter Szijjártó noted.

The Middle Corridor connects China's and European Union countries' container rail freight transportation networks via Central Asia, the Caucasus, Turkey, and Eastern Europe.

The multilateral multimodal transport infrastructure connects Caspian and Black Sea ferry terminals with railway systems in China, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Turkey, Ukraine, and Poland.

The Middle Corridor allows for increased cargo flow from China to Turkey, as well as to European countries and the other way around.

One of the key advantages of this transport corridor is that a route train via this corridor delivers freight from China to Europe in an average of 20-25 days.

