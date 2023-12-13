Iran cancels visa regime with 32 countries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 13. The Cabinet of Iran approved the decision on unilateral cancellation of the visa regime with 32 countries, Iranian Minister of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts Ezzatollah Zarghami, said, Trend reports.

He told the reporters about the decision after the Cabinet meeting on December 13, 2023.

Zarghami said that the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts had suggested waiving the visa requirement for 32 countries.

He added that the government aims to 'welcome the world to Iran and communicate with the global community'. By removing the visa barrier, Iran hopes to attract more visitors.

This is not the first time that Iran has eased its visa policy. So far, Iran has already lifted the visa requirement for 10 countries - 6 on a reciprocal basis and 4 on a unilateral basis.

---

