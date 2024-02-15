Turkmenistan offers potential of Turkmenbashi International Seaport

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, February 15. Turkmenistan discussed with regional partners the role of the Turkmenbashi International Seaport as a transit hub for Central Asian exports, Trend reports.

According to the Maritime and River Transport Agency of Turkmenistan (Turkmendenizderyayollary), this topic was discussed during a roundtable organized by the 'Turkmen Logistics' Association and CILT Central Asia, with the support of USAID’s Trade Central Asia program.

In particular, the round table was attended by exporters, shippers, forwarders, carriers, logistics companies from Central Asian countries, representatives of the Agency for Transport and Communications under the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan, the 'Turkmendenizderyayollary' Agency, the Transport and Logistics Center of Turkmenistan JSC, the Ministry of Transport of Tajikistan, the TRACECA Intergovernmental Commission, the Ministry of Transport of Uzbekistan, as well as regional industry associations.

During the round table, the parties discussed practical issues of cargo transportation, including transportation through the Turkmenbashi International Seaport, the schedule and rates of transportation, forwarding services, logistics services, paperwork, and transit procedures.

The purpose of the event is to raise awareness about the services provided by the Turkmenbashi seaport, increase transit traffic through it, and familiarize participants with alternative cargo transportation routes, which will expand trade relations between Central Asian countries and other countries.

Meanwhile, Turkmenistan has been actively developing the shipping sector in recent years, seeking to strengthen its economy and transport infrastructure.

Public investments are aimed at modernizing ports, acquiring modern vessels, and expanding the network of transport routes.

