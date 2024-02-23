Belarus significantly boosts transport service exports to Turkmenistan

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, February 23. Belarus was able to increase exports of transport services to Turkmenistan 3.6 times over the past year, Trend reports.

According to official data, the number of countries in which international road transport by Belarusian operators is possible has reached 14.

Growth was also recorded in Belarus' exports of transport services to Brazil (4.9 times), Pakistan (4.2 times), Egypt (2.5 times), China (2.3 times), and Indonesia (2.2 times).

Despite being landlocked and lacking direct access to the sea, Belarus actively develops its transportation and logistics potential, fostering connections with countries like Turkmenistan to enhance regional trade and cooperation.

Meanwhile, Mammetkhan Chakiyev, Director General of the Agency for Transport and Communications under the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan, recently reported at an expanded government meeting that the volume of work and services performed in the transport and communications sector of Turkmenistan increased by 21 percent over the past year.