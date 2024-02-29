German enterprises explore co-op prospects with Baku Int'l Sea Trade Port

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 29. Germany will explore potential investment opportunities in the development of the Baku International Sea Trade Port (BISTP) and assess prospects for collaboration, Trend reports, referring to the results of BISTP leadership's talks with the Executive Director of the Eastern Committee of the German Economy, Michael Harms.

"On February 28, talks took place at the port regarding Azerbaijan's ongoing infrastructure projects, its pivotal contribution to the the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR or Middle Corridor) development, and the potential for German investments and cooperation prospects," BISTP said.

The guests acquainted themselves with the operations at the port's terminals.

The German delegation that arrived at the port on February 28 comprised representatives from prominent German companies such as Knauf International, Falk Beratung, VNG, Edison Technologies, Rhenus, Gerber Architekten, HHLA International, ATLAS International, Kranich Design, and Marburger Tapatenfabrik.

The modern infrastructure of BISTP has been operational since 2018, demonstrating the capacity to manage 15 million tons of cargo annually, with the potential for expansion to 25 million tons per year.

