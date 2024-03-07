JICA shows interest in Turkmenistan's Turkmenbashi Int'l Seaport

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, March 7. The delegation of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) visited the Turkmenistan's Turkmenbashi International Seaport in order to get acquainted with its capabilities and services, Trend reports.

According to the Maritime and River Transport Agency of Turkmenistan (Turkmendenizderyayollary), the delegation got acquainted with the technical equipment, services and tariffs of the Turkmenbashi seaport, as well as with each terminal separately.

Representatives of JICA also learned about the advantages of the customs storage regime for transit goods, which allows storing various cargoes and goods on the territory of the port without paying customs duties and clearance for up to 3 years.

Meanwhile, the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) is a non-profit organization established in 1974 to support the development of other countries through technical cooperation and exchange of experience.

It cooperates with more than 160 countries and provides assistance in various fields such as education, health, agriculture, transport, infrastructure and others, as well as contributes to the development of human resources in partner countries.

